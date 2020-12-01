Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,134,269 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 98,430 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.95% of Watsco worth $264,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSO. FMR LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 21.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,074,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,888,000 after buying an additional 190,819 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 894,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 5.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 639,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,683,000 after acquiring an additional 34,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 599,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,492,000 after acquiring an additional 14,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 5.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 373,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,362,000 after acquiring an additional 20,903 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $227.36 on Tuesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.97 and a 12-month high of $249.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WSO. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.00.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

