Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $450.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.93% from the company’s current price.

ZM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.88.

Shares of ZM opened at $478.36 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $62.02 and a 12-month high of $588.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $473.61 and its 200 day moving average is $339.03. The stock has a market cap of $136.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 613.28, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 366.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 11,325 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.10, for a total transaction of $3,942,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.93, for a total value of $1,231,031.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,375 shares of company stock valued at $105,729,304. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,877,000 after buying an additional 7,205,678 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,278,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,884,000 after buying an additional 6,390,753 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,911,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,600,000 after buying an additional 3,995,923 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,856,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,519,000 after buying an additional 662,543 shares during the period. Finally, SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $1,800,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

