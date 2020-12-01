Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,032,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471,505 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.53% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $517,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.34.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.08 billion, a PE ratio of 73.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

