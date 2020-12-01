Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) vs. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Critical Survey

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Whole Earth Brands and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whole Earth Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory $31.85 million 0.81 $1.03 million N/A N/A

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has higher revenue and earnings than Whole Earth Brands.

Volatility and Risk

Whole Earth Brands has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Whole Earth Brands and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whole Earth Brands 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory 0 0 0 0 N/A

Given Whole Earth Brands’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Whole Earth Brands is more favorable than Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.8% of Whole Earth Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.0% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Whole Earth Brands and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whole Earth Brands N/A N/A N/A Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory -17.40% -23.42% -14.53%

Summary

Whole Earth Brands beats Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Whole Earth Brands

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 500 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries. As of March 31, 2020, it operated two company-owned, 98 licensee-owned, and 237 franchised Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stores operating in 37 states in Canada, South Korea, Panama, and the Philippines; three company-owned, 59 franchised, and 25 licensed stores located in 25 states and Qatar; and self-serve frozen yogurt cafÃ©s under the U-Swirl, Yogurtini, CherryBerry, Yogli Mogli Frozen Yogurt, Fuzzy Peach Frozen Yogurt, Let's Yo!, and Aspen Leaf Yogurt brand names. The company has strategic alliance with Edible Arrangements, LLC and its affiliates to provide certain branded chocolate products. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Durango, Colorado.

