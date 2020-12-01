Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) is Jackson Square Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,357,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 573,273 shares during the period. Wix.com makes up approximately 2.8% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 4.24% of Wix.com worth $600,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Wix.com by 86.8% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com stock opened at $255.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.81 and a 1 year high of $319.34. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $263.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.18.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.88 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. Wix.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WIX shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $210.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.41.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

