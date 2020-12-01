WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of WNS worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in WNS by 4.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 753,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,438,000 after buying an additional 32,949 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 0.5% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 233,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in WNS by 119.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 169,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,809,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in WNS during the second quarter worth $7,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WNS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on WNS from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barrington Research increased their target price on WNS from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on WNS from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on WNS from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $70.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.44. WNS has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $75.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.07 and a 200 day moving average of $60.53.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $214.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

