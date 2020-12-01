Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) is Crestline Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

Crestline Management LP lowered its stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,302 shares during the period. Worthington Industries makes up approximately 0.9% of Crestline Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Crestline Management LP owned 0.28% of Worthington Industries worth $6,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WOR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the first quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

In other news, insider Richard G. Welch sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $93,080.25. Also, VP Dale T. Brinkman sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $627,724.43. Insiders sold a total of 85,271 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,743 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WOR traded up $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,687. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average of $40.82. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.20. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $702.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

