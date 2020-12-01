XP Power Limited (XPP.L) (LON:XPP) Shares Gap Down to $4,550.00

Shares of XP Power Limited (XPP.L) (LON:XPP) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4,550.00, but opened at $4,370.00. XP Power Limited (XPP.L) shares last traded at $4,600.00, with a volume of 5,014 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt increased their target price on XP Power Limited (XPP.L) from GBX 3,900 ($50.95) to GBX 4,050 ($52.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,273.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,999.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40. The firm has a market cap of $887.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This is a positive change from XP Power Limited (XPP.L)’s previous dividend of $18.00. XP Power Limited (XPP.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.10%.

About XP Power Limited (XPP.L) (LON:XPP)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

