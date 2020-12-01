YENTEN (YTN) Price Down 28.9% Over Last 7 Days

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 1st. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. YENTEN has a market cap of $36,751.68 and approximately $79.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, YENTEN has traded 28.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,872.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $589.64 or 0.03124327 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.91 or 0.00455229 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.69 or 0.01540267 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.58 or 0.00665421 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007273 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.84 or 0.00396544 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00033216 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About YENTEN

YENTEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 24,350,077 coins. YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YENTEN Coin Trading

YENTEN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.