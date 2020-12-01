Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) to announce earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Host Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 146.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Host Hotels & Resorts.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HST shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of HST stock opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 23.29, a quick ratio of 23.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.20.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,700 rooms.

