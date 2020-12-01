Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to Post $0.52 EPS

Analysts expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Chegg’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.55. Chegg reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chegg from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Chegg from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.94.

In related news, VP Robin Tomasello sold 32,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $2,287,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $1,855,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,027,134 shares in the company, valued at $134,317,898.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,600 shares of company stock worth $9,427,158 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CHGG traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.16. 2,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848,901. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.65, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.81. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Chegg has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $89.99.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

