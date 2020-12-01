Zacks: Brokerages Expect Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.56) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galecto’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($0.59). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galecto will report full year earnings of ($3.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.72). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($2.41). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Galecto.

Get Galecto alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Galecto in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Galecto in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Galecto in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:GLTO opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. Galecto has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $17.99.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galecto (GLTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.