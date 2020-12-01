Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Exagen (NYSE:XGN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exagen (NYSE:XGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exagen Inc. is engaged in transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases. It developed and commercialises testing products under AVISE brand. Exagen Inc. is based in Vista, California. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Exagen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Exagen in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE XGN opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.29. Exagen has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $29.86.

Exagen (NYSE:XGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.13.

In related news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 4,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $64,222.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,303.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 6,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $101,586.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,485.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,718 shares of company stock worth $476,808.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XGN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Exagen by 115.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exagen by 48.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Exagen by 1,292.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Exagen by 43.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Exagen by 223.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

