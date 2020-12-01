Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

Get Quotient alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Quotient in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Quotient from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

QTNT stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.43. The stock has a market cap of $701.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.30. Quotient has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $10.38.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.17. On average, equities analysts predict that Quotient will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,911,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $12,374,997.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTNT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Quotient by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Quotient by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Quotient by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 19,023 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Quotient by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 24,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

Featured Story: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quotient (QTNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.