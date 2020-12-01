Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tilly’s, Inc. is a specialty retailer in the action sports industry selling clothing, shoes and accessories. The Company distributes t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, shorts, pants, jeans, sweaters, swimwear, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids through its website. It sells denim apparel and cologne for guys, boys and juniors and apparel, footwear and accessories for juniors and girls under RSQ, Full Tilt, Blue Crown and Infamous brand names. Tilly’s, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TLYS. Pivotal Research reiterated a hold rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Friday, September 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Tilly’s from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.10.

Tilly’s stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $271.89 million, a PE ratio of 913.00 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.36. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $135.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.94 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Seth R. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $60,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,476.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

