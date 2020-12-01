Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) & Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Head to Head Comparison

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cardtronics and Zillow Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardtronics 0 1 6 0 2.86 Zillow Group 2 8 13 0 2.48

Cardtronics currently has a consensus price target of $39.60, suggesting a potential upside of 63.10%. Zillow Group has a consensus price target of $106.04, suggesting a potential downside of 3.90%. Given Cardtronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cardtronics is more favorable than Zillow Group.

Volatility and Risk

Cardtronics has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cardtronics and Zillow Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardtronics $1.35 billion 0.80 $48.27 million $2.16 11.24 Zillow Group $2.74 billion 9.36 -$305.36 million ($1.48) -74.56

Cardtronics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zillow Group. Zillow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cardtronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.0% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Cardtronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Zillow Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cardtronics and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardtronics 1.92% 18.43% 3.20% Zillow Group -11.54% -9.76% -5.70%

Summary

Cardtronics beats Zillow Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos. It also provides transaction processing, cash and cash delivery management, supply, and telecommunications, as well as routine and technical maintenance services for ATMs; and owns and operates electronic funds transfer transaction processing platforms that offer transaction processing services to its network of ATMS, as well as other ATMs under managed services arrangements. In addition, the company provides processing services for issuers of debit cards; and owns and operates Allpoint network, a surcharge-free ATM network, which offers surcharge-free ATM access to participating banks, credit unions, digital banks, financial technology companies, and stored-value debit card issuers. As of April 1, 2020, it provided services to approximately 285,000 ATMs in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services. The company's portfolio of consumer brands consists of Zillow, Zillow Offers, Zillow Home Loans, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, and Out East; and business brands for real estate, rental, and mortgage professionals include Mortech, dotloop, Bridge Interactive and New Home Feed. Zillow Group, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

