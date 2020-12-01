ZINC (ZINC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $120,076.25

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. ZINC has a total market cap of $120,076.25 and approximately $39.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZINC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges including $10.39, $33.94, $5.60 and $51.55. Over the last seven days, ZINC has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00072728 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005236 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.58 or 0.00398392 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00021171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $539.78 or 0.02808019 BTC.

About ZINC

ZINC is a coin. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work.

ZINC Coin Trading

ZINC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $33.94, $32.15, $5.60, $24.43, $7.50, $18.94, $20.33, $24.68, $51.55, $13.77 and $10.39. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

