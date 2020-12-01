Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Holdings Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,211,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,582 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Zoetis worth $365,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In related news, Director Linda Rhodes sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $173,006.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,646.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $190,325.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,285.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,692 shares of company stock valued at $18,419,992. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.87.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $160.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $176.64. The firm has a market cap of $76.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.