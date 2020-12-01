Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 41.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 583,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,864 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $274,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205,678 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,278,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390,753 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,911,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,923 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 323.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,521,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,266,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $217.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.88.

ZM opened at $478.36 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.02 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The firm has a market cap of $136.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 613.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $473.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.03.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 366.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $8,132,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $925,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $925,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,375 shares of company stock valued at $105,729,304. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.