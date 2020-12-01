Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $478.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $473.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.03. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $62.02 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $136.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 613.28, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 11,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.10, for a total value of $3,942,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total transaction of $925,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $925,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,375 shares of company stock valued at $105,729,304. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. FBN Securities increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $228.00 to $611.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.88.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

