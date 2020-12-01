Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Announces Earnings Results

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business’s revenue was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $478.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $136.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 613.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $473.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.03. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $62.02 and a 12-month high of $588.84.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 69,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.38, for a total value of $34,200,081.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,396,233.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.93, for a total value of $1,231,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 233,375 shares of company stock worth $105,729,304. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $419.88.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

