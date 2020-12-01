Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 366.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZM stock opened at $478.36 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The firm has a market cap of $136.06 billion, a PE ratio of 613.28, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $473.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $217.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $475.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, FBN Securities lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.88.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total transaction of $3,540,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.88, for a total transaction of $707,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 233,375 shares of company stock valued at $105,729,304. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

