Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $478.36 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $473.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.03. The firm has a market cap of $136.06 billion, a PE ratio of 613.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $217.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $160.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.88.

In other news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.88, for a total value of $707,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.93, for a total value of $1,231,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,375 shares of company stock valued at $105,729,304. 24.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

