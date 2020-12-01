Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Increased to $340.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 28.92% from the company’s current price.

ZM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, FBN Securities lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.48.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $478.36 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $62.02 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $473.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 613.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 22,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $8,132,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.93, for a total transaction of $1,231,031.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 233,375 shares of company stock worth $105,729,304. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205,678 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 123.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 328.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 257.1% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.