Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Raised to $450.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $475.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.88.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

ZM traded down $54.60 on Tuesday, reaching $423.76. The company had a trading volume of 245,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,407,661. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.06 billion, a PE ratio of 543.28, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $473.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.03.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 366.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.93, for a total value of $1,231,031.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $8,132,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,375 shares of company stock worth $105,729,304 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.7% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.