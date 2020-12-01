Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $465.00 to $450.00. The stock had previously closed at $478.36, but opened at $444.91. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Zoom Video Communications shares last traded at $419.37, with a volume of 183,099 shares trading hands.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ZM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $475.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.88.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 64,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.37, for a total transaction of $30,423,162.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,063,305.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total value of $3,540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 233,375 shares of company stock worth $105,729,304. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $473.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.03. The company has a market cap of $136.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 537.65, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

About Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

