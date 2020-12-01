zooplus’ (ZLPSF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of zooplus (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ZLPSF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of zooplus in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of zooplus in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of ZLPSF opened at $183.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.88. zooplus has a 52 week low of $85.29 and a 52 week high of $192.00.

zooplus Company Profile

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

