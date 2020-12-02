-$0.02 EPS Expected for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) to post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Bloom Energy reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 3.18. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

In related news, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 9,206,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $146,386,450.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hari Pillai sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $56,574.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,497.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,703,902 shares of company stock valued at $155,917,163 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Bloom Energy by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Bloom Energy by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Bloom Energy by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. 35.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

