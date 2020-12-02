$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.05. Stoneridge posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $175.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.66 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Stoneridge stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $735.08 million, a PE ratio of -93.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.35. Stoneridge has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $32.27.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 9,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $212,173.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,904.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $345,739 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,556,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,598,000 after buying an additional 370,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,392,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,768,000 after buying an additional 9,596 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,022,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,791,000 after buying an additional 368,074 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 987,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,139,000 after buying an additional 13,972 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 925,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,121,000 after buying an additional 134,000 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

