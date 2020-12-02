$0.03 EPS Expected for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.05. Stoneridge reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $175.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 9,185 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $212,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,904.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $345,739 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRI. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 453.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Stoneridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

SRI opened at $27.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.08 million, a PE ratio of -93.86 and a beta of 1.57. Stoneridge has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $32.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.35.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

