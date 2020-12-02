$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Welbilt’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Welbilt reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 78.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Welbilt from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Welbilt stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.86. Welbilt has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $17.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 242.25 and a beta of 1.99.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 3,273.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 3,244.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

