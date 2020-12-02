$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) will report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orion Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.04. Orion Group reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Orion Group.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. Orion Group had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $189.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.83 million.

ORN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Orion Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Orion Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.87.

In other Orion Group news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 50,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $198,030.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,246. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in Orion Group by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 362,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 140,509 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Orion Group by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 22,211 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 391,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 12,847 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Group by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 455,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 183,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORN opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $119.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Group (ORN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.