$0.14 EPS Expected for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) to report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is ($0.04). Canadian Natural Resources reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian Natural Resources.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 20.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $32.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average is $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.28 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3236 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

See Also: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.