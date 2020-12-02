$0.26 EPS Expected for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) to announce earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Coherus BioSciences reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Coherus BioSciences.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Coherus BioSciences had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 90.98%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHRS. Mizuho reduced their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $18.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.70. Coherus BioSciences has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $23.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average of $18.08.

In related news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 4,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $77,094.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $116,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,422 shares of company stock worth $322,923 in the last three months. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coherus BioSciences (CHRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.