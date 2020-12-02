-$0.36 EPS Expected for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) to report earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.42). U.S. Silica reported earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full-year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.90). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.98). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Silica.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.42 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. The company’s revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.39.

NYSE SLCA opened at $4.90 on Friday. U.S. Silica has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $355.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.47.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 66,514 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,872 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 16,609 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $610,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,672 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

