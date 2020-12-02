$0.61 EPS Expected for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) to report $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rush Enterprises’ earnings. Rush Enterprises reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rush Enterprises.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.37. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RUSHA. Zacks Investment Research cut Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Rush Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Rush Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.20.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.40. Rush Enterprises has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $40.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 10,162 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $396,419.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

