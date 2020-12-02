$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BMC Stock’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. BMC Stock posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BMC Stock will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BMC Stock.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BMCH shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on BMC Stock from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BMC Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BMC Stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on BMC Stock from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on BMC Stock from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BMC Stock during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BMC Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BMC Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of BMC Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of BMC Stock by 12,983.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BMCH opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.81. BMC Stock has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $50.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.51.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various building products and services for homebuilder and professional contractor customers in the United States. It offers structural components, including floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, such as dimensional lumber, and plywood and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, cabinetry, and other products.

