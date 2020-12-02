$0.78 EPS Expected for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) will post $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.79. Focus Financial Partners posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Focus Financial Partners.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.64.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, CEO Ruediger Adolf sold 561,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $17,424,794.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 561,185 shares in the company, valued at $17,424,794.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Shanahan sold 177,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $5,526,247.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,247.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,293,876 shares of company stock worth $40,174,850 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter worth $290,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 14,676.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after buying an additional 424,015 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 26,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 9.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 17,801 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOCS opened at $39.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.62 and its 200-day moving average is $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 164.96, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.33. Focus Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $41.66.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

