$0.86 EPS Expected for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) to announce earnings per share of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.83. Owens & Minor posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 258.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Owens & Minor.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Owens & Minor’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMI. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $13.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.44.

In other news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $222,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,527.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 23.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth $226,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.64 and a 200 day moving average of $15.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

