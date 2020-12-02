-$1.53 EPS Expected for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) will report ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.32). Caesars Entertainment reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 688.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($11.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.97) to ($10.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.10) to $0.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CZR. Zacks Investment Research cut Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.04.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $67.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.97. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.66.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust International LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust International LLC now owns 24,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

