23589 (NYSE:PRG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

23589 (NYSE:PRG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $63.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $68.00. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of 23589 in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of 23589 in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of 23589 in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $55.60 on Wednesday.

About 23589

There is no company description available for PROG Holdings Inc

