44,405 Shares in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Acquired by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 44,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 670.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

NASDAQ PFF opened at $37.66 on Wednesday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $38.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.99.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

