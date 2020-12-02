530 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Netflix by 39.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,008,435,000 after purchasing an additional 763,798 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 25.1% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 31.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,476 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.7% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 989 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 27.6% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. CSFB reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $528.74.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 34,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.68, for a total transaction of $16,613,728.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,853 shares in the company, valued at $16,613,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,789 shares of company stock valued at $121,329,268 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $501.41 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.25 and a 12-month high of $575.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $496.96 and a 200-day moving average of $483.79.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

