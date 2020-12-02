5,594 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Acquired by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Novartis by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,755,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,675,000 after acquiring an additional 965,770 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 20.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,492,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,686,000 after purchasing an additional 431,326 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter worth about $35,215,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,827,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,023,000 after buying an additional 292,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter worth about $23,404,000. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $90.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $99.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.28.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.