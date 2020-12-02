-$6.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) will announce earnings of ($6.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for United Airlines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($6.63) and the highest is ($5.16). United Airlines posted earnings per share of $2.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 333.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year earnings of ($26.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($27.19) to ($25.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.96) to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow United Airlines.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.07 EPS. United Airlines’s revenue was down 78.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

UAL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.74.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $45.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $93.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $119,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,205.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Oscar Munoz sold 115,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $4,636,734.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,713 shares in the company, valued at $5,461,091.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,403 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,291. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 246.0% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 220.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 90.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 60.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Airlines (UAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.