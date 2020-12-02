Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.63.

ACST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Acasti Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Acasti Pharma from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Aegis lowered shares of Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Acasti Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 252,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Acasti Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACST opened at $0.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47. Acasti Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $35.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.11.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.

