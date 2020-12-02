Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Accenture by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,369,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $932,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,616 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,911 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Accenture by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $187,665,000 after purchasing an additional 795,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,868,793,000 after purchasing an additional 784,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Accenture by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,037,000 after purchasing an additional 569,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $252.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.38. The stock has a market cap of $166.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $253.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other news, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total transaction of $286,121.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,867.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total transaction of $100,030.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,116,955.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,725,485 shares of company stock worth $156,704,064 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.43.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

