Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) will post ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.12) and the highest is ($0.80). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full-year earnings of ($6.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.73) to ($5.63). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.27) to ($2.72). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Acutus Medical.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.84).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFIB shares. Bank of America started coverage on Acutus Medical in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on Acutus Medical in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Acutus Medical in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acutus Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

Shares of AFIB opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.56. Acutus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

