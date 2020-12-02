AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Given New $39.50 Price Target at SVB Leerink

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) had its price target upped by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $32.50 to $39.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.36% from the company’s current price.

AHCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered AdaptHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.81.

AHCO stock opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -591.07 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.13. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $36.03.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Assured Investment Management sold 1,882,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $52,601,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 11,211.8% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,734,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,883 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 295.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,557 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the third quarter worth about $18,912,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 86.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,069,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,217,000 after buying an additional 495,014 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,945,000. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

