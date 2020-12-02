Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.68% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “A diverse customer base, new business wins and regional presence has helped Adient create a strong market position. In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Adient initiated a series cost savings to help mitigate the business disruptions. The company’s fiscal 2021 guidance underscores notable earnings growth driven by recovering industry volumes and positive backlog of new business However, sagging foreign sales and production will continue to adversely impact Adient’s foreign revenue mix. Also, fear of a second wave of coronavirus looms large, which may dent the firm’s earnings. Furhter, declining exports to Thailand and Japan is likely to dent the company’s earnings. Unfavorable foreign currency translations and high debt levels are other headwinds. Hence, the stock warrants a cautious stance right now.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Adient from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adient from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Adient from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.15.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average of $19.59. Adient has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $33.74.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. Adient had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adient will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Adient by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Adient by 3.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Adient by 4.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adient by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Adient by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It offers seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, trim covers, and fabrics. The company also produces instrument panels, floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, cockpit systems, decorative trims, and other automotive interior products.

